Nick Taylor putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the RBC Canadian Open

Nick Taylor hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

Nick Taylor missed the green on his first shot on the 146-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor's tee shot went 202 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 14th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.