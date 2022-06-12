Nick Hardy shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Nick Hardy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 35th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hardy had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

Hardy got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to even-par for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Hardy's his second shot went 9 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.