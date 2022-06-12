Matt Wallace shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Matt Wallace hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 35th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

Wallace got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Wallace's tee shot went 197 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Wallace's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wallace's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.