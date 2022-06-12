Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, Fitzpatrick missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Fitzpatrick to even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Fitzpatrick had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 17th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.