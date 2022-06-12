Mark Hubbard shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hubbard's 188 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hubbard had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.