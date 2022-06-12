Mackenzie Hughes shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Mackenzie Hughes hit 6 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hughes's 107 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Hughes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Hughes hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hughes to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hughes had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hughes's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.