Lee Hodges shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Lee Hodges hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-5 11th, Hodges's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 17th, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hodges had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hodges's 150 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Hodges hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.