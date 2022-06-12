Kramer Hickok shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Hickok's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Hickok had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hickok's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 eighth green, Hickok suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.