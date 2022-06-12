Kelly Kraft delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Kelly Kraft hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kraft finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Kelly Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly Kraft to 3 under for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kraft chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Kraft to 6 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kraft's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.