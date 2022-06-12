Keith Mitchell putts well in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Keith Mitchell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 7th at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Keith Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Keith Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Mitchell had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Mitchell hit an approach shot from 194 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Mitchell's 135 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.