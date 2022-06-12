Justin Thomas putts himself to a 6-under 64 in final round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day in 3rd at 15 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; and Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under.

On the par-4 second, Justin Thomas's 170 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thomas had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Thomas chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Thomas's 176 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 8 under for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 7 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 6 under for the round.