Justin Rose shoots 10-under 60 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Justin Rose hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Rose chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Rose had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Rose's 115 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rose chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Rose had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rose to 8 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Rose's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 9 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Rose's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rose to 11 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Rose's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Rose had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 11 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 10 under for the round.