Justin Lower shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Justin Lower hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 35th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Lower chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lower to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Lower chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lower had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Lower's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Lower got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.