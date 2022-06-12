Jonas Blixt shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jonas Blixt hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Blixt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Blixt's 167 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Blixt's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Blixt to 4 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Blixt's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Blixt had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blixt to 3 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Blixt hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Blixt's 102 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 4 under for the round.

Blixt missed the green on his first shot on the 146-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Blixt to 5 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to even-par for the round.