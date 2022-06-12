John Huh shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, John Huh hit 12 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Huh hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Huh chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 4 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 5 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.