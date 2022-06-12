Jim Knous shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jim Knous hit 12 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

Knous got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Knous's 78 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Knous to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Knous had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Knous hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 2 over for the round.