Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Jhonattan Vegas hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-5 11th, Vegas's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 14th, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Vegas had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

At the 370-yard par-4 first, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Vegas's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Vegas missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Vegas to 2 under for the round.