J.J. Henry putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the RBC Canadian Open

J.J. Henry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Henry finished his day tied for 59th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, J.J. Henry had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.J. Henry to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 1 under for the round.

Henry got a double bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Henry to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 2 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Henry's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Henry's 152 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Henry hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Henry had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.