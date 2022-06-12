Harold Varner III shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Harold Varner III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Varner III hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 146-yard par-3 sixth green, Varner III suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Varner III at even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Varner III missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Varner III hit his 187 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Varner III had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Varner III hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Varner III's tee shot went 178 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 3 under for the round.