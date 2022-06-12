Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Hank Lebioda in the final round at the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lebioda finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Hank Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hank Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lebioda chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.