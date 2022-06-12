  • Emiliano Grillo rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Emiliano Grillo makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on No. 3 at RBC Canadian

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Emiliano Grillo makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.