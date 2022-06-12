Emiliano Grillo rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Grillo finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Emiliano Grillo hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Grillo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Grillo's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Grillo's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Grillo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 1 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 14th, Grillo reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Grillo at 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.