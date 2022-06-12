Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Dylan Frittelli hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a tee shot at the 146-yard par-3 sixth green, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 2 over for the round.