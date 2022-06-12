Doug Ghim shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Doug Ghim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Ghim had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to even for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Ghim hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 17th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.