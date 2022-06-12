Dawie van der Walt shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Dawie van der Walt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day in 70th at 8 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 335 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 16th green, van der Walt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van der Walt at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, van der Walt had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, van der Walt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.