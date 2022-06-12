David Skinns shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, David Skinns hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 64th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Skinns's 172 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to even for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Skinns's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Skinns's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.