Danny Willett shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Danny Willett hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Willett's 167 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Willett had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Willett's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Willett to 6 under for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Willett got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Willett hit his 101 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.