Danny Lee shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Danny Lee hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 144 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Lee hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Lee hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Lee had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.