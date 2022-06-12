Corey Conners delivers a bogey-free 8-under 62 in the fourth at the RBC Canadian Open

Corey Conners hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, and finished the round bogey free. Conners finished his day in 6th at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Corey Conners had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Conners's 132 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Conners had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 201 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Conners's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Conners had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 7 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Conners hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 8 under for the round.