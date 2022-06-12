Chris Kirk posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the final round of the RBC Canadian Open

Chris Kirk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, and finished the round bogey free. Kirk finished his day tied for 7th at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Chris Kirk had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kirk's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Kirk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.