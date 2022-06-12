Chase Seiffert finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Chase Seiffert hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Seiffert hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Seiffert at 2 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Seiffert hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Seiffert hit his 225 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Seiffert's 161 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Seiffert had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Seiffert hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.