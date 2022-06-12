Charley Hoffman finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Charley Hoffman hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 35th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoffman at 2 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Hoffman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to even-par for the round.