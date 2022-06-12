Carlos Ortiz shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Carlos Ortiz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, Ortiz missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Ortiz to even for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.