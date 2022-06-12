Cameron Smith shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Cameron Smith hit 5 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 12th, Smith's 103 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Smith's tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Smith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Smith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Smith got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Smith had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to even for the round.