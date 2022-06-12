  • Cameron Smith shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Smith hits tee shot close and birdies at RBC Canadian

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.