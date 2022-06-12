Cameron Percy shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Cameron Percy hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 59th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Percy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Percy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Percy at even-par for the round.

Percy got a double bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Percy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Percy's 165 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing five-putt for triple bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Percy had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 3 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.