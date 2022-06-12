Brett Drewitt shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Brett Drewitt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 14th, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Drewitt to even for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Drewitt's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Drewitt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.