Brendon Todd shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Brendon Todd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Todd had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Todd's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Todd hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 14th, Todd chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Todd's 185 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.