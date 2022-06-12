Brandt Snedeker shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 370-yard par-4 first, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Snedeker had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.