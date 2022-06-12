Brandon Hagy finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Brandon Hagy hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 64th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Hagy chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hagy's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even for the round.