  • Bo Van Pelt shoots 6-over 76 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on No. 16 at RBC Canadian

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.