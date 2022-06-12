-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 6-over 76 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open
June 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on No. 16 at RBC Canadian
In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Bo Van Pelt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 473-yard par-4 second, Van Pelt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
On the 208-yard par-3 third, Van Pelt's his second shot went 12 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 146-yard par-3 sixth green, Van Pelt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Van Pelt at 4 over for the round.
At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.
Van Pelt got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.
Van Pelt tee shot went 218 yards to the fringe and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Van Pelt to 6 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Van Pelt to 6 over for the round.
