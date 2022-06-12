-
Ben Martin shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open
-
June 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Ben Martin dials in tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Canadian
In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Ben Martin makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Ben Martin hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a 307 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Martin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Martin's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Martin chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.
Martin hit his tee at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Martin to even for the round.
Martin got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Martin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
At the 372-yard par-4 10th, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.
