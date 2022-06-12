Ben Martin shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Ben Martin hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Martin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Martin's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Martin chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

Martin hit his tee at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Martin to even for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Martin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 10th, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.