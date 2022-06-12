  • Ben Crane shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Ben Crane makes a 50-foot birdie putt on the par-3 6th hole.
    Highlights

