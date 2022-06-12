Ben Crane shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Ben Crane hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Crane finished his day in 63rd at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the par-5 11th, Crane chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.

Crane got a double bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Crane to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Crane chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Crane to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Crane chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Crane to 1 over for the round.

Crane hit his tee at the green on the 146-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 51-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Crane to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Crane hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Crane at 1 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Crane had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Crane to 1 over for the round.