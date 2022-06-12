Austin Smotherman shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Austin Smotherman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Smotherman hit his 103 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 203-yard par-3 13th green, Smotherman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smotherman at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Smotherman hit an approach shot from 122 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Smotherman had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Smotherman hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Smotherman's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.