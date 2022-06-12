Austin Cook rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Austin Cook hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cook finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

Austin Cook got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Austin Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.

Cook hit his tee at the green on the 146-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 68-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Cook's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Cook hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.