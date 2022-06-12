Andrew Novak shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Andrew Novak hit 4 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 64th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

Novak got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Novak to 1 under for the round.

Novak tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Novak to even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Novak's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.