Andrew Novak shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open
June 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Novak makes birdie on No. 6 at RBC Canadian
In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Andrew Novak makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Andrew Novak hit 4 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 64th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.
Novak got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Novak to 1 under for the round.
Novak tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Novak to even-par for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.
On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Novak's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.
