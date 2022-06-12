Alex Smalley shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Alex Smalley hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

Smalley got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Smalley's 113 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

Smalley stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 215-yard par-3 eighth. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 14th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Smalley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Smalley's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 3 over for the round.