  • Alex Smalley shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Alex Smalley makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Smalley drains a 16-footer for birdie at RBC Canadian

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Alex Smalley makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.