Adam Svensson shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Adam Svensson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a 228 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Svensson had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

Svensson hit his tee at the green on the 146-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.