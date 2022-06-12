Adam Long finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Adam Long hit 7 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Long hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Long's tee shot went 176 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.