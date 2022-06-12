  • Adam Hadwin shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Hadwin makes birdie on No. 17 at RBC Canadian

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.