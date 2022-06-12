Adam Hadwin shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Adam Hadwin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 35th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadwin had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Hadwin's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 45 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.