  • Aaron Rai shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Aaron Rai makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Rai birdies No. 16 in Round 4 at RBC Canadian

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Aaron Rai makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.