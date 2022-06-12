Aaron Rai shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Aaron Rai hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Rai had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Rai's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

Rai missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.