Aaron Cockerill shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Aaron Cockerill hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Cockerill finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 203-yard par-3 13th, Cockerill missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Cockerill to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Cockerill reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cockerill to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cockerill had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cockerill to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Cockerill had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cockerill to even-par for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Cockerill hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cockerill to 1 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 10th, Cockerill got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cockerill to 1 over for the round.